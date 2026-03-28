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Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

Heavy rains and flash floods in Kenya have led to the deaths of 108 people, major destruction, and the displacement of more than 2,700 families. The natural disaster has disrupted transportation and damaged infrastructure, with authorities warning that the risk of further flooding remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:39 IST
Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives
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In a tragic turn of events, heavy rains and flash floods have claimed 108 lives in Kenya, the National Police Service reported on Saturday. The disaster, which started on March 6, has wreaked havoc across the nation, sweeping away vehicles and disrupting both air travel and power infrastructure.

As of Friday, more than 2,700 families have been displaced due to the severe weather conditions. While the rains have somewhat subsided in certain areas, authorities warn that the threat of flooding is still imminent, thanks to overflowing drainage systems and saturated ground.

The Kenyan government and emergency services are working tirelessly to address the devastation, but the challenges remain daunting as the risk of further deluge looms large.

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