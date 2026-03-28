Bus Seized for Pro-Dawood Slogans: Police Crack Down on Controversial Inscription
A private bus in Tamil Nadu was seized by police for carrying inscriptions glorifying the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, raising issues of national integrity. The incident occurred during a college trip when officials discovered the slogans. Investigations are ongoing involving the driver and owner.
- Country:
- India
A private bus with Tamil Nadu registration was seized by police for displaying inscriptions that glorified Dawood Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster. The incident unfolded on March 26 as the bus traveled through Chikkamagaluru district, carrying 48 engineering students returning from a trip to Dandeli.
The bus, operated by a travel agency, came under scrutiny after a tip-off informed Basavanahalli Police Station of the slogans. Police officials stated that the inscriptions are deemed prejudicial to national integration, reflecting sentiments that undermine the country's sovereignty.
The driver was detained for questioning, while the owner, based in Coimbatore, has been summoned for inquiry. A case has been registered under Section 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are investigating the motives behind these inscriptions.
ALSO READ
Major Drug Bust: Rs 12 Crore Worth of Contraband Seized in Hunsur
Heroes of Chhindwara: Police Earn Rewards for Brave Rescue
Drug Traffickers' Network Cracked in Patna: Two Arrested, Police Officer Implicated
Crackdown on Narcotics: Shopian Police Attach Residential Property
Crackdown on Terror Networks: Reasi Police Attach Terrorist's Property