Loco Staff Protest: A Call for Fair Allowances and Working Conditions

The All India Loco Running Staff Association took to the streets in a protest, amplifying their demands for improved working conditions and a fair revision of allowances. The rally, followed by a Rights Proclamation Convention, highlighted key issues, including the need to adjust the outdated income tax exemption on running allowances.

Union leaders voiced concerns over stagnant exemption ceilings, pointing out the disparity between the allowance for running staff and those engaged in office work. They called for an increase in the exemption limit to Rs 30,000 per month to match the economic realities faced by the staff.

During the convention, also attended by prominent figures like MP John Brittas and lawyer Colin Gonsalves, discussions extended to other pressing issues such as excessive working hours and operational anomalies. Stressing the urgent need for recruitment and policy revisions, the association urged immediate corrective measures from the Railway Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)