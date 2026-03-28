KitKat Heist: Inside the Great Chocolate Bar Theft

In a case that puts a new twist on an old cliché, Swiss food giant Nestlé announced that 413,793 KitKat bars were stolen after leaving a production site in Italy. The candy shipment, valued at 12 tons, was intended for the Polish market but vanished en route.

Nestlé assured consumers across Europe that the stolen bars could be traced through batch codes, offering a means to identify the illicit goods. The company emphasized that while criminals targeted their chocolate, a rising trend of cargo theft threatens businesses of all kinds.

This heist sheds light on sophisticated schemes increasingly faced by enterprises, prompting Nestlé to publicly acknowledge the issue in hopes of raising awareness and preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)