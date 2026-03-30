Cultural Unity Celebrated: Rajasthan Foundation Day in Odisha

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati underscored the significance of cultural unity, stating that embracing diverse traditions fortifies the nation's collective identity. Addressing the Rajasthan Foundation Day at New Abhisek Hall, Kambhampati emphasized the state's historical valor and vibrant traditions.

The Governor extended warm greetings to Rajasthani residents in Odisha, celebrating not just state formation but also Rajasthan's illustrious legacy. He lauded the bravery of historical figures like Maharana Pratap and highlighted the state's forts such as Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, and Amer. The event featured cultural performances, reinforcing Rajasthan's spirit despite geographical challenges.

Drawing parallels with Odisha, Kambhampati depicted both states as culturally rich and spiritually profound. He praised the Rajasthani community's contributions in various sectors within Odisha, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision. The Governor called for reinforced cultural ties and collective progress towards a united India.

(With inputs from agencies.)