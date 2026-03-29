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Celebrating Legacy: TDP's 44th Foundation Day

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh praised the TDP on its 44th foundation day. They highlighted the party's role in uplifting the poor and empowering weaker sections, and its foundation by NTR guiding it as a beacon for Telugu people's self-respect and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:59 IST
Celebrating Legacy: TDP's 44th Foundation Day
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members on its 44th foundation day, emphasizing its founding principles of aiding the poor, set forth by NT Rama Rao.

Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, lauded the party's legacy in fostering self-respect and progress among Telugu people, crediting it for offering political and social acknowledgment to marginalized communities.

Lokesh highlighted the TDP's pioneering welfare initiatives and underlined its continued commitment to raising the global profile of Telugu individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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