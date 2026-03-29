Celebrating Legacy: TDP's 44th Foundation Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members on its 44th foundation day, emphasizing its founding principles of aiding the poor, set forth by NT Rama Rao.

Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, lauded the party's legacy in fostering self-respect and progress among Telugu people, crediting it for offering political and social acknowledgment to marginalized communities.

Lokesh highlighted the TDP's pioneering welfare initiatives and underlined its continued commitment to raising the global profile of Telugu individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)