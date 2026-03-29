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TDP's Resilience on Display: Naidu and Kumar Highlight Party's Strength on Foundation Day

At the Telugu Desam Party's 44th Foundation Day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of party workers, organizational strength, and welfare initiatives. Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar praised the party's resilience and criticized opposition misinformation. Naidu asserted ongoing commitment to welfare schemes and infrastructure projects like the Polavaram project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:25 IST
TDP's Resilience on Display: Naidu and Kumar Highlight Party's Strength on Foundation Day
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The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) celebrated its 44th Foundation Day, where party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the indispensability of party workers, highlighting organisational strength as key to TDP's success. He emphasized commitment, ideological adherence, and discipline within the party ranks.

Naidu recalled the significant achievements and struggles since the party's inception, noting welfare schemes like the Rs 2-per-kg rice initiative and women's property rights, which have become models nationally. He also reaffirmed the party's support for backward classes, SCs, STs, and minorities, despite past political challenges.

Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, participating in celebrations at Kamepalli village, heralded the TDP's resilience and revival. He commended the cadre's dedication that brought the party back to power and criticized former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for misinformation. Kumar announced plans to stabilize power costs and expand solar connections for SC and ST beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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