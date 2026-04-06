Crisis in Kerala's Higher Education: Unemployment, Migration, and Drug Menace in Focus

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate delivered a scathing critique of Kerala's higher education sector, tying it to increased unemployment, student migration, and a burgeoning drug crisis, amid the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections. She highlighted these issues at a press conference in Kochi, casting blame on the LDF government.

While Kerala holds the title of India's most literate state, Shrinate stressed that its higher education was lagging behind, with a significant number of students leaving the state for better opportunities. She claimed that local institutions were failing to meet national and global standards, leading to a substantial portion of undergraduate seats remaining unfilled.

Shrinate also pointed to an alarming rise in drug abuse, particularly among youth, as a pressing concern. She remarked on the increasing number of cases and the alleged involvement of individuals linked to the ruling front, calling for a depoliticized approach to tackling these issues, while proposing educational and economic reforms from the opposition's side.

(With inputs from agencies.)