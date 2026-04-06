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Crisis in Kerala's Higher Education: Unemployment, Migration, and Drug Menace in Focus

Supriya Shrinate criticizes Kerala's higher education crisis, citing rising student migration, unemployment, and drug abuse. She slammed the LDF government for failing to align with global standards, questioned the transparency of job creation promises, and highlighted societal concerns fueled by systemic failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:37 IST
Crisis in Kerala's Higher Education: Unemployment, Migration, and Drug Menace in Focus
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Congress leader Supriya Shrinate delivered a scathing critique of Kerala's higher education sector, tying it to increased unemployment, student migration, and a burgeoning drug crisis, amid the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections. She highlighted these issues at a press conference in Kochi, casting blame on the LDF government.

While Kerala holds the title of India's most literate state, Shrinate stressed that its higher education was lagging behind, with a significant number of students leaving the state for better opportunities. She claimed that local institutions were failing to meet national and global standards, leading to a substantial portion of undergraduate seats remaining unfilled.

Shrinate also pointed to an alarming rise in drug abuse, particularly among youth, as a pressing concern. She remarked on the increasing number of cases and the alleged involvement of individuals linked to the ruling front, calling for a depoliticized approach to tackling these issues, while proposing educational and economic reforms from the opposition's side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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