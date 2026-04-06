Empowering Access: Delhi's Scholarship Initiative for SC/ST/OBC Students

The Delhi government has opened the doors for SC, ST, and OBC students to apply for a range of scholarships for the academic year 2025-26. The announcement, made on Monday, details both state and centrally sponsored schemes available through the e-district portal.

Among the initiatives, reimbursement of tuition and other fees is available to students in Classes 1 to 12, subject to certain income and academic conditions. Additionally, a merit-based scholarship offers financial support of up to Rs 24,000 per annum for those pursuing professional and technical courses.

Incentives also include the Dr B R Ambedkar State Topper Award and the 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana'. Opportunities for higher education abroad are part of this initiative, all aiming to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed academically.

(With inputs from agencies.)