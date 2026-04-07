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Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Educational Overhaul in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for revamping college curricula to meet industry standards and improve university rankings. He urges active roles for educational bodies, emphasizes road safety awareness, and pushes for housing initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:06 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Educational Overhaul in Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the need for a significant revamp of the state's college curriculum, aligning the education system with current industry demands. He suggests the inclusion of demand-driven courses and improved curricula to ensure the system is strengthened.

Naidu has also emphasized raising the rankings of universities such as Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. He underlined the importance of the Higher Education Council taking on a more proactive role with the Education Department spearheading the initiative.

In addition, Naidu's discussions touched on enhancing public confidence in government schemes, boosting housing development, raising road safety awareness, and activating real-time alert systems for rain-related risks. He launched a new mobile app, Aware 2.0, as part of the government's initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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