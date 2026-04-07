Corruption Scandal Unveiled: Maharashtra Education Board Official Arrested

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a senior official of the Maharashtra education board for allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor in Navi Mumbai. Rajendra Manik Ahire, the vice-chairman of the board, was caught accepting Rs 20,000 in a sting operation.

The incident unfolded when a complainant, an electrical contractor, reported Ahire's demand for a bribe to approve maintenance bills totaling Rs 3,16,800. Following the complaint on March 25, the ACB verified the claims and laid a trap on April 7, resulting in Ahire's arrest during the transaction.

The ACB has charged Ahire and another official, Manohar Laxman Pawar, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While Pawar remains at large, the investigation into the case continues with authorities determined to root out corrupt practices within the education department.

(With inputs from agencies.)