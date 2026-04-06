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BNY Mellon Navigates Trump Accounts Initiative

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has been appointed by the U.S. government to aid in launching the Trump Accounts program, aimed at providing newborns with financial security. BNY Mellon, along with Robinhood, will develop and manage these investment accounts as part of a new initiative led by the U.S. Treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:14 IST
BNY Mellon Navigates Trump Accounts Initiative

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has been appointed as a financial agent for the U.S. government to facilitate the launch of the Trump Accounts program, according to an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

The responsibilities of BNY Mellon include developing the Trump Accounts app and managing the initial accounts setup, with Robinhood taking the role of brokerage and initial trustee, as per the Treasury statement. BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince expressed the firm's gratitude for being chosen and emphasized their dedication to providing children with long-term financial security.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev highlighted the company's commitment to delivering a world-class, user-friendly platform for the financial development of the next generation of Americans. The Trump Accounts initiative, introduced by President Donald Trump, will see the Treasury deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for children born between 2025 and 2028, benefiting an estimated 25 million families.

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