JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and Teachers' Association (JNUTA) have released a public inquiry report against Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

The inquiry, conducted in March, concluded the vice chancellor was guilty on all charges framed by JNUSU and JNUTA, prompting demands for her removal.

The report emerged amid ongoing campus controversies, highlighting the VC's unresponsive stance to allegations and protests, intensifying calls for administrative changes at JNU.