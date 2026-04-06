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JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and Teachers' Association released a report concluding Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's guilt on numerous charges. The inquiry, acting as a protest, led to demands for her resignation following unresolved controversies and a lack of engagement from the VC's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:54 IST
JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and Teachers' Association (JNUTA) have released a public inquiry report against Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

The inquiry, conducted in March, concluded the vice chancellor was guilty on all charges framed by JNUSU and JNUTA, prompting demands for her removal.

The report emerged amid ongoing campus controversies, highlighting the VC's unresponsive stance to allegations and protests, intensifying calls for administrative changes at JNU.

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