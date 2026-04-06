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BJP's Sanjay Seth Blasts Mamata Banerjee Over Women's Safety and Electoral Roll Controversies in Bengal

Union MoS for Defence, Sanjay Seth, criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, highlighting safety concerns following Sandeshkhali's sexual assault case and alleged land grabbing. Accusing the TMC of facilitating illegal immigration, Seth backed the controversial Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, revealing a major voter list change ahead of the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:49 IST
BJP's Sanjay Seth Blasts Mamata Banerjee Over Women's Safety and Electoral Roll Controversies in Bengal
Union MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, criticizing her handling of women's safety in the state. Seth highlighted the notorious Sandeshkhali sexual assault and land-grab cases while speaking to ANI.

Seth described Sandeshkhali as a 'black dot' on the state's reputation, asserting that CM Banerjee attempted to protect the accused, Shahjahan. The incidents drew public outcry, particularly from women in North 24 Parganas, who accused Shahjahan of various atrocities, including land-grab and coercive sexual assault.

In his remarks, Seth also condemned the ruling TMC government for allegedly supporting illegal immigrants, thereby modifying the demographic and electoral landscape. He voiced his support for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, amidst concerns of more than 60 lakh electors being scrutinized. This revision comes in the backdrop of the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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