Under the Radar: TSA Tips Lead to Over 800 ICE Arrests

Under the Trump administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested over 800 people using tips from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), according to internal ICE data reviewed by Reuters. The figures far exceed public estimates and reveal the extent of collaboration for immigration enforcement efforts.

This effort primarily involved TSA's Secure Flight Program, originally intended to counter terrorism by reviewing passenger data for potential security threats. Despite this, the data shared with ICE led to numerous immigration detentions, reflecting a shift in focus towards routine immigration enforcement under Trump's policies.

The collaboration has faced political backlash, particularly from Democratic lawmakers, after reports of unexpected and controversial airport arrests. This has sparked debates about the role of TSA and ICE in immigration matters, with calls for reforms to mitigate fear and confusion among travelers.