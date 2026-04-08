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Examination Cheating Racket Uncovered: 32 Students Detained

A cheating ring exploiting remote computer access and outsourcing answers has been busted, resulting in 32 students detained. Harsh Vardhan, the alleged mastermind, confessed to manipulating exams at a management institute. Recruited students were paid for solving exam papers, pointing to a widespread network favoring unfair advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:19 IST
Examination Cheating Racket Uncovered: 32 Students Detained
  • Country:
  • India

A significant examination cheating operation involving remote computer access and student-assisted paper solving was dismantled, resulting in the detention of 32 students and arrest of the principal accused, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a location in Dwarka, uncovering individuals linked to the illicit operation. Harsh Vardhan, identified during questioning, allegedly confessed to orchestrating the scheme to aid candidates in entrance exams for a prestigious management institute by gaining unauthorized access to exam systems.

Authorities revealed that the network included recruiting college students as solvers on false academic pretexts, with payments ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per question. A case has been filed to probe further into the organized system of impersonation and exam manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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