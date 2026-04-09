Irish Shores Beckon: Indian Students Flock Despite Global Decline

The allure of Ireland as an education destination for Indian students has intensified, with interest soaring by 38% in 2024, even as global student mobility sees a downturn of nearly 15%. This represents a pivotal shift in global education preferences, according to OneStep Global's Student Perception Study.

The study highlights Ireland's emergence as a viable alternative to traditional educational giants like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. This trend is fueled by its strong STEM education offerings, English-medium instruction, and promising career prospects. Infrastructure and diversified course offerings are crucial for sustaining this momentum.

Students from Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India are increasingly considering international education, spurred by access to educational loans and increased digital awareness. This has opened the way for Indian families to consider Ireland, with safety, affordability, and successful career pathways driving decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)