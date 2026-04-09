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Harnessing AI's Future: Reskilling and Education Reforms Key

Veteran banker K V Kamath highlighted the significance of reskilling and education reforms to maximize AI's potential. At an AIMA event, he emphasized practical AI applications, especially in financial services, and stressed the need for curriculum revamps. Kamath also expressed optimism about India's economic stability and resilience amid global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:23 IST
Harnessing AI's Future: Reskilling and Education Reforms Key
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent AIMA event, veteran banker K V Kamath stressed the importance of reskilling and educational reforms to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming decade.

Kamath, known for his leadership role at Jio Financial Services, emphasized the importance of practical AI applications, particularly in the financial sector. He noted how AI could transform call centers and improve efficiency and customer outcomes.

Addressing the macroeconomic landscape, Kamath expressed confidence in India's stability and resilience, attributing past success in crisis management as a key factor for future economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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