Harnessing AI's Future: Reskilling and Education Reforms Key

At a recent AIMA event, veteran banker K V Kamath stressed the importance of reskilling and educational reforms to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming decade.

Kamath, known for his leadership role at Jio Financial Services, emphasized the importance of practical AI applications, particularly in the financial sector. He noted how AI could transform call centers and improve efficiency and customer outcomes.

Addressing the macroeconomic landscape, Kamath expressed confidence in India's stability and resilience, attributing past success in crisis management as a key factor for future economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)