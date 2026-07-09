Rugby-Lynagh replaces Ioane as Italy make three changes to face New Zealand

Italy's head coach Gonzalo Quesada has made three changes to his starting XV for the Nations Championship match against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Reuters | Wing Louis Lynagh And Fullback Tommaso Allan Were Named In Italys Starting Xv To Face New Zealand In The Nations Championship In Wellington On Saturday | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:48 IST
Rugby-Lynagh replaces Ioane as Italy make three changes to face New Zealand
  • Country:
  • Italy

Wing Louis Lynagh and fullback ​Tommaso Allan were named in ​Italy's starting XV to ‌face ​New Zealand in the Nations Championship in Wellington on Saturday, as head coach Gonzalo Quesada ‌made three changes to the side which lost to Japan.

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