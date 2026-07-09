Rugby-Lynagh replaces Ioane as Italy make three changes to face New Zealand

Wing Louis Lynagh And Fullback Tommaso Allan Were Named In Italys Starting Xv To Face New Zealand In The Nations Championship In Wellington On Saturday

Wing Louis Lynagh and fullback ​Tommaso Allan were named in ​Italy's starting XV to ‌face ​New Zealand in the Nations Championship in Wellington on Saturday, as head coach Gonzalo Quesada ‌made three changes to the side which lost to Japan.