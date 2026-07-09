Rugby-Lynagh replaces Ioane as Italy make three changes to face New Zealand
Italy's head coach Gonzalo Quesada has made three changes to his starting XV for the Nations Championship match against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.
- Country:
- Italy
Wing Louis Lynagh and fullback Tommaso Allan were named in Italy's starting XV to face New Zealand in the Nations Championship in Wellington on Saturday, as head coach Gonzalo Quesada made three changes to the side which lost to Japan.
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