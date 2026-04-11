Historic Revival: Transforming Jammu's Landmark School

The Boys Higher Secondary School in Jammu and Kashmir, a 106-year-old educational institution, is poised for a significant transformation. A Rs 3.06 crore redevelopment project has been initiated to convert it into a heritage school, reflecting both preservation and innovation.

Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, laid the foundation stone, marking a new era for the former Amar Singh High School, established in 1920 by Dogra Ruler Maharaj Pratap Singh. This redevelopment, under the 'Prerna' Heritage School scheme, aims to provide an inspiring, immersive learning experience for current and future students.

The school's Principal, Kailash Chander, an alumnus of the institution, emphasized the pride this development brings to the community. As one of the region's oldest schools, it has a storied past, affiliating with major universities before joining the JKBOSE in 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)