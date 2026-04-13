Shockwaves in Education: Lecturer Faces Serious Allegations in Baramulla

A senior lecturer at a government higher secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district was booked on charges of sexually assaulting a female student, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, Ghulam Hassan Mir, faces serious allegations, leading to student protests across the campus. Although tensions flared, the situation remained largely under control.

Following the allegations, the Education Department suspended Mir and initiated a departmental inquiry. Joint Director (North Kashmir) will lead the investigation, with a report due in 15 days, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)