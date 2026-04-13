Left Menu

Shockwaves in Education: Lecturer Faces Serious Allegations in Baramulla

A senior lecturer in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Ghulam Hassan Mir, was booked after allegations of sexually assaulting a female student. Students protested, prompting authorities to suspend Mir and launch an inquiry. The investigation report is expected within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:23 IST
Shockwaves in Education: Lecturer Faces Serious Allegations in Baramulla
Ghulam Hassan Mir
  • Country:
  • India

A senior lecturer at a government higher secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district was booked on charges of sexually assaulting a female student, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, Ghulam Hassan Mir, faces serious allegations, leading to student protests across the campus. Although tensions flared, the situation remained largely under control.

Following the allegations, the Education Department suspended Mir and initiated a departmental inquiry. Joint Director (North Kashmir) will lead the investigation, with a report due in 15 days, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Strategizes Future in Tinsukia: Sonowal Leads Post-Election Review

BJP Strategizes Future in Tinsukia: Sonowal Leads Post-Election Review

 India
2
Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Secretive Political Agenda

Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Secretive Political Agenda

 India
3
High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

 India
4
Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026