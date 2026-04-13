Tragic Outcomes: The Pressures of Examination Failure

Four intermediate students in Telangana have reportedly died by suicide following the announcement of examination results, as confirmed by police sources on Monday. These incidents underscore the intense pressure students face concerning academic performance.

Authorities reported that the victims, all first-year Intermediate students, were deeply distressed about their exam outcomes. Each tragedy occurred in different districts throughout the state, following the release of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) results for 2026 on Sunday.

In Nirmal district, a student was found hanged in his village after allegedly failing. Similarly, incidents were reported in Medak, Adilabad, and Khammam districts, where students took their own lives over exam-related distress, despite one having actually passed. These cases bring attention to the urgent need for mental health support in academic settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)