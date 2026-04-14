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India's New Consumer Craze: House Help at a Dollar an Hour

Indian startups like Pronto are revolutionizing domestic help services by offering house cleaning at $1 an hour. This trend is gaining popularity due to the country's culture of outsourcing household chores. However, safety concerns for female workers remain challenging, despite companies implementing SOS features and self-defense training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:20 IST
India's New Consumer Craze: House Help at a Dollar an Hour

In a move poised to revolutionize home services in India, startups like Pronto are offering domestic help for as low as $1 an hour. This new trend aligns with India's longstanding culture of outsourcing household chores and is fueling a boom in the $9 billion cleaning services market.

The services, facilitated through apps, are expanding rapidly, mimicking models seen in rideshare platforms. They provide workers with much-needed job opportunities, offering potential earnings significantly above the national per capita income. Pronto's innovative business model has caught significant traction, with daily order records continuously being shattered.

Despite the success, serious safety concerns are raised due to the nature of the work, which involves women spending extended periods in private homes. Companies are addressing these issues through various safety measures. However, industry experts highlight that establishing comprehensive and foolproof safety protocols is crucial for long-term sustainability and worker security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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