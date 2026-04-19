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Governor-Approved Agenda: Fighting Drug Abuse in Education

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy discussed educational issues with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, focusing on former cricketer Azharuddin’s pending MLC nomination and drug abuse awareness initiatives in schools and colleges. The discussion follows similar meetings and stresses the importance of preventive measures integrated into the educational system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:36 IST
Governor-Approved Agenda: Fighting Drug Abuse in Education
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan to address pressing issues related to education.

The meeting, which comes amid the backdrop of the state government nominating former cricketer and current Minister Mohammad Azharuddin as an MLC, also touched upon initiatives to curb drug abuse in educational institutions.

Governor Shukla underscored the need for awareness programs, suggesting students pledge to stay away from drugs at the time of admission, while Reddy assured all proposals would be thoughtfully considered and implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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