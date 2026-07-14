Transitioning from Trump-Era Student-Loan Repayment Plans

Nearly one million student-loan borrowers are transitioning from a Trump administration repayment plan as it phases out. Borrowers have been alerted since July 1 to switch within 90 days, or they'll be moved automatically to a new Tiered Standard repayment plan, according to Under Secretary Nicholas Kent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:45 IST
Transitioning from Trump-Era Student-Loan Repayment Plans
  • Country:
  • United States

Nearly one million student-loan borrowers are shifting out of a repayment plan introduced during the Trump administration, as the plan is being phased out, the Wall Street Journal reported this Tuesday.

Starting July 1, borrowers began receiving notifications informing them they had 90 days to opt out of the current plan, as detailed by Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent.

According to Kent, those who fail to transition out of SAVE in the specified timeframe will be automatically enrolled in a new Tiered Standard repayment plan, he explained in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

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