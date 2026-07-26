India's Examination System Overhaul: New Task Force Led by Nandan Nilekani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed a task force led by Nandan Nilekani to revamp India's examination system after protests over paper leaks. The initiative aims for transparency and technological integration. Modi announced tighter laws and penalties against leaks, and the government met protester demands, including reforms and compensations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 20:38 IST
India's Examination System Overhaul: New Task Force Led by Nandan Nilekani
  • Country:
  • India

In response to widespread youth protests over exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a task force led by tech pioneer Nandan Nilekani to reform India's examination system. Aiming for transparency, the initiative will integrate technology to restore trust.

Following Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Modi emphasized legislation to strengthen penalties for those responsible for leakage incidents. The government's swift response includes tightening laws to ensure accountability and deter future violations.

After weeks of demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the protests ceased with Modi's assurances. The administration has also agreed to protesters' demands, including revoking police cases and compensating affected families. Nandan Nilekani, notable for Aadhaar, will spearhead the system's overhaul efforts.

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