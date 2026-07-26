In response to widespread youth protests over exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a task force led by tech pioneer Nandan Nilekani to reform India's examination system. Aiming for transparency, the initiative will integrate technology to restore trust.

Following Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Modi emphasized legislation to strengthen penalties for those responsible for leakage incidents. The government's swift response includes tightening laws to ensure accountability and deter future violations.

After weeks of demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the protests ceased with Modi's assurances. The administration has also agreed to protesters' demands, including revoking police cases and compensating affected families. Nandan Nilekani, notable for Aadhaar, will spearhead the system's overhaul efforts.