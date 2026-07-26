Diaz-Canel Slams U.S. Sanctions as 'Political Genocide'

In a fiery speech, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned U.S. sanctions and oil embargo as 'political genocide', amidst Cuba’s worst economic crisis in decades. The Trump administration's policies were criticized for deepening Cuba's difficulties, as Diaz-Canel called for an end to the sanctions and highlighted international humanitarian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 20:54 IST
Diaz-Canel Slams U.S. Sanctions as 'Political Genocide'
  • Country:
  • United States

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel issued a vehement condemnation of Washington's oil embargo and tightened sanctions on Sunday, labeling the policies of President Donald Trump's administration as 'political genocide'.

Diaz-Canel rebuked a U.S. State Department report, which accused Cuba of infiltrating the U.S. government and supporting an 'unprecedented wave of leftwing terrorism'.

The remarks highlighted escalating tensions between Havana and Washington as economic hardships deepen in Cuba, triggering power outages and fuel shortages.

Diaz-Canel's speech was part of celebrations marking the 73rd anniversary of Fidel Castro's first offensive against Fulgencio Batista's U.S.-backed regime in 1953.

The crisis has forced international companies, especially in tourism and finance, to cease operations in Cuba, while U.S. accusations of economic mismanagement persist.

Diaz-Canel called for lifting sanctions and expressed appreciation for humanitarian aid, urging both Cuba and Americans to 'live in peace'.

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