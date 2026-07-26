Lando Norris Triumphs at Hungarian GP as McLaren Clinches First Season Win

Lando Norris secured McLaren's first victory of the Formula One season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, while teammate Oscar Piastri faced mechanical issues. Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli increased his lead, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed second place. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth but was penalized, dropping him to fifth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 20:54 IST
Lando Norris Triumphs at Hungarian GP as McLaren Clinches First Season Win
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  • Hungary

Lando Norris claimed a commanding victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, marking McLaren's first win of the Formula One season. The victory came despite teammate Oscar Piastri's mechanical failure, which quashed a potential one-two finish for the team.

Meanwhile, Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli increased his championship lead to 50 points. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in second place, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton's penalization for speeding in the pitlane demoting him to fifth from fourth position.

Despite a disastrous start for Mercedes's George Russell, who fell to 19th but rallied to secure a seventh-place finish, it was Norris’s day—his twelfth career victory and second consecutive win in Hungary.

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