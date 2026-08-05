Rugby-Tuipulotu to captain All Blacks in tour opener against Stormers

Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New ​Zealand in the opening match ​of their South African ‌tour when ​they take on the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

Team: 15-Josh Moorby, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, ⁠11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), ⁠4-Fabian Holland, ⁠3-Pasilio Tosi, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-George Bower

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ollie Norris, 18-Siale Lauaki, 19-Sam Darry, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-Kyle Preston, 22-Josh Jacomb, ‌23-Caleb Clarke. (Writing ‌by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Christian Radnedge)