Rugby-Tuipulotu to captain All Blacks in tour opener against Stormers
Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New Zealand in their opening match of the South African tour against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New Zealand in the opening match of their South African tour when they take on the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
Team: 15-Josh Moorby, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 4-Fabian Holland, 3-Pasilio Tosi, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-George Bower
Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ollie Norris, 18-Siale Lauaki, 19-Sam Darry, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-Kyle Preston, 22-Josh Jacomb, 23-Caleb Clarke. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
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