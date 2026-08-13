New Zealand Charter School Enrolments Rise to 1,732 Students

New Zealand's charter school sector has expanded rapidly over the past year, with new government data showing 1,732 students were enrolled across 17 charter schools as of 1 July 2026, a sharp increase from the seven schools operating at the same point last year.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said the growth reflects demand from families looking for schooling options that better match their children's needs, with some charter school sponsors reporting more enrolment interest than their current facilities can accommodate.

Growing Rolls Push Schools Into Bigger Buildings

Rising enrolments have already led some schools to search for additional space, including Northwest College in Auckland, which has moved into a larger building while continuing to receive regular inquiries from families interested in enrolling their children.

Twin Oaks School has faced similar pressure despite only opening in Term 3 last year, with enrolment growth prompting a move into a bigger facility. Two more charter schools have opened this term, while another two are expected to begin operating early next year, adding further capacity to the expanding network.

Seymour said charter schools provide greater flexibility in how they operate while being required to meet clearly measured performance expectations, with funding set at the same level as state schools.

Attendance and Achievement Results Show Early Progress

The Government says five of the first seven charter schools that opened in early 2025 are exceeding their attendance targets, while five are also performing above their achievement targets.

TIPENE was highlighted as one example of academic improvement after initial assessments in February 2025 found more than half of its students were below expected levels in mathematics, reading and writing.

By the end of the year, the school reported 81 per cent of students achieving at or above the expected mathematics level, alongside 79 per cent in reading and 80 per cent in writing, according to figures cited by Seymour.

More Charter Schools Expected as Demand Continues

Seymour said the model gives communities greater freedom to bring different educational ideas into schools while linking that flexibility to stronger accountability for student results.

The rise from seven to 17 schools within a year, alongside enrolment growth of more than six times the previous level, suggests the sector is attracting increasing interest from families seeking alternatives within the wider education system.

With recently opened schools beginning to take students and two more expected early next year, charter school enrolments are likely to keep changing as the network grows and individual schools respond to demand in their communities.