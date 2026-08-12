New Zealand Sees Record Progress in Bringing Students Back to School

New Zealand's push to get more children back into classrooms is showing stronger results, with Associate Education Minister David Seymour welcoming new figures that show record numbers of non-enrolled students are being identified, referred to attendance services and re-enrolled in school.

The latest figures come after school attendance reached a decade high in Term 2 of 2026, giving the Government fresh confidence that its attendance programme is beginning to make a measurable difference. Seymour said changes to the way attendance services operate, including new contracts, increased resources and a stronger focus on provider performance, are helping services find students who have dropped out of the education system and support them through the process of returning.

Budget 2025 committed $140 million over four years to improve school attendance, with $123 million directed towards frontline attendance services. The investment was designed to give providers more capacity to handle complex cases while making services more accountable and better informed by attendance data.

Record number of non-enrolled cases closed

Ministry of Education figures show 11,579 non-enrolled student, or NEN, cases have been closed so far in 2026, the highest number recorded for the same period of any year since records began in 2016. The scale of intensive re-enrolment work has also increased sharply, with cases requiring greater support rising from around 400 in Term 1 to 4,100 in Term 2.

Attendance providers are finding more students who are no longer enrolled at school, which means young people who might previously have remained outside the system are being picked up earlier. A total of 10,716 NEN cases have been opened so far this year, another record for the comparable period since 2016.

The attendance service model puts greater emphasis on understanding the circumstances of each student rather than treating non-attendance as a single problem with a standard solution. Staff assess the barriers keeping a child away from school and develop individual case plans, recognising that issues involving family circumstances, disengagement from learning or difficulties returning to a school environment may require different forms of support.

Schools face pressure as students return

The rapid rise in re-enrolments has created a new challenge for schools, which are responsible for helping returning students settle back into classrooms and rebuild their connection with learning. Seymour acknowledged that schools have been managing larger numbers of returning students before some planned support measures have become fully available.

The Government says the number of students being identified and re-enrolled has exceeded earlier projections, leaving schools to manage demand that arrived faster than expected. Seymour praised schools for handling the additional workload, describing the pressure as preferable to leaving thousands of children outside the education system for another year.

The Ministry of Education is finalising Attendance Service Contingency Funds intended to help schools provide more complex reintegration support. Funding is also being developed for Transition Hubs based at schools, where returning students and their families can reconnect with staff in a more focused and welcoming environment before moving fully back into regular learning.

Attendance target puts focus on 2030

The Government has set a national goal for 80 per cent of students to attend school more than 90 per cent of the time by 2030, making regular attendance a central part of its wider education programme.

Seymour linked stronger attendance with better educational achievement and broader outcomes later in life, including improved health, higher incomes and stronger communities. The latest NEN figures suggest the attendance system is reaching more disconnected students, while the growing number of re-enrolments means the next test will be whether schools have enough support to keep those students engaged once they return.