Harvard's Settlement Over Morgue Scandal Highlights Systemic Failure
Harvard University agreed to a $53 million settlement following lawsuits over mishandling donated bodies at its medical school. The settlement was prompted by the arrest of Cedric Lodge, who illicitly sold body parts on the black market. Harvard pledged a scholarship in honor of anatomical donors.
In a significant development, Harvard University has reached a $53 million settlement to address lawsuits claiming it mishandled donated bodies at its medical school.
This resolution follows the arrest of Cedric Lodge, who was caught selling body parts sourced from Harvard's morgue. Lodge was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Harvard officials have announced measures including an annual scholarship to honor anatomical donors, aiming to prevent future misconduct and reinforce ethical standards.