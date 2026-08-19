Sports World Updates: Star Changes and Milestones

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz returns to the injured list with an undisclosed condition, The Athletic reveals. Edwin Struggled since last month's return, prompting Diaz's IL stint. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan will join from Triple-A to bolster the bullpen.

The Texas Rangers wrote a chapter on Tuesday by bringing catcher Danny Jansen back into the fold after a significant 64-game absence due to a right forearm strain. This move led to veteran catcher Austin Wynns' designation for assignment, potentially seeing him traded, released, or moved to the minor leagues within a week.

In tennis news, the illustrious Venus Williams, celebrated for her two U.S. Open singles titles, secures a wildcard entry to this year's tournament. This decision comes after her first-round exit last year at Flushing Meadows to Czech opponent Karolina Muchova.