Ethiopia Updates Digital TVET Learning for Tomorrow’s Jobs

Ethiopia is taking another step towards preparing young people for a workplace increasingly shaped by digital tools, artificial intelligence and automation. UNESCO, the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MOLS) and the Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute (FTI) brought education professionals and industry partners together for a two-day workshop to review the country's revised digital learning curriculum, teaching materials and online content for technical and vocational education and training.

Held with support from the sustainability phase of the Better Education for Africa's Rise (BEAR II) project, backed by the Government of the Republic of Korea, the workshop gathered 61 professionals from regional TVET bureaus, colleges, government institutions and organizations working on education digitalization. Their task was to examine whether the revised materials are practical, accessible and closely connected to the skills Ethiopian employers need.

Building skills for a rapidly changing workplace

Digital technology is changing the way people learn, search for jobs and perform everyday tasks at work, creating fresh opportunities while placing new demands on education systems. Opening the workshop, Ato Azmeraw Kebede, Adviser to the State Minister of Labor and Skills, called for digital learning programmes to reach regions and TVET colleges beyond the main urban centres. He also highlighted the need for stronger ICT infrastructure and reliable resources so teachers and students can use digital materials effectively.

Dr. Abdoulaye Salifou, Chief of the Education Sector at UNESCO's Liaison Office in Addis Ababa, said the exercise went far beyond approving a curriculum. It was connected to Ethiopia's wider effort to prepare teachers, students and training institutions for a world of work being reshaped by artificial intelligence, automation and digital platforms.

The updated curriculum is expected to support practical technical knowledge alongside critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, entrepreneurship and problem-solving. These abilities can help graduates adjust to changing workplace demands, use technology with confidence and respond to challenges that may not fit neatly within traditional job descriptions.

Experts put the revised materials to the test

Participants examined lessons from the BEAR II project's earlier digital content work and reviewed the training provided to educators involved in bringing digital learning into Ethiopia's TVET system. They were also introduced to a blended training and validation pathway covering staff development, digital tools, content production, standards, quality checks and regular improvement.

Working in seven groups, the professionals carefully reviewed the revised curriculum, teaching resources and digital content from several angles. They looked at whether learning outcomes were clearly connected to course content, whether materials were useful in real classrooms and workshops, and whether the teaching methods could support active learning rather than simple memorization.

Accessibility received close attention because digital education cannot succeed if learners with disabilities, students in poorly connected areas or colleges with limited equipment are unable to participate. The groups also discussed possible implementation barriers, ways to maintain consistent standards and systems for collecting feedback after the materials enter wider use.

Their recommendations will guide further revisions and help ensure the resources are ready for teachers and learners across different regions and training environments.

Digital learning needs continued care and investment

The workshop made clear that creating digital content is only the beginning of the process. Curricula must be reviewed regularly as technology changes, industries adopt new working methods and employers seek different combinations of technical and personal skills. Teachers also need continuing support so they can use digital resources meaningfully and adapt them to the needs of their students.

Participants called for sustained professional training, dependable infrastructure and stronger cooperation among government bodies, TVET institutions, employers and development partners. Quality assurance will remain essential for identifying outdated information, correcting weaknesses and keeping course materials connected to real employment opportunities.

Technical feedback from the workshop will now be included in the revised curriculum and learning resources, followed by further quality checks and validation. The initiative strengthens UNESCO's partnership with the Ethiopian government while supporting a TVET system that is modern, inclusive, flexible and better prepared to give learners useful skills for an increasingly digital economy.