Poland and Norway Join Forces on Naval Drone Technology

Poland's WB Group has entered into a cooperative agreement with Norway's Konsberg to collaborate on naval drone technology. The signing took place during the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, signaling a significant step forward in military technology partnerships within Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:05 IST
Poland and Norway Join Forces on Naval Drone Technology

Poland's WB Group has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Norway's Konsberg focusing on the development of naval drone technology. The deal was signed at the prominent International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce on Tuesday.

The agreement marks a significant stride in enhancing military capabilities through innovation in drone technology. This partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both countries to advance naval operations and defense strategies.

The focus on naval drones reflects a growing trend in the modernization of military equipment, with an emphasis on technological advancement and international collaboration. Such partnerships are expected to bolster defense capabilities and foster stronger ties between European nations.

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