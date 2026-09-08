Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Kerala's Former CM Under ED Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate has requested an FIR against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter, and son-in-law over alleged money laundering linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited. The case reveals a complex web of financial irregularities involving multiple premises and significant frozen assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:05 IST
Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Kerala's Former CM Under ED Scrutiny
Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Kerala Director General of Police, urging the registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas, MLA. This request is part of a broader investigation into a suspected bribery scandal linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), involving allegations of money laundering and irregular financial dealings tied to Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Vijayan's daughter.

Last month, ED officials executed searches across eight locations in Kozhikode, Kerala, as they delved deeper into the financial transactions involving CMRL. These search operations followed previous sweeps conducted by the agency on May 27, unveiling new evidence of an alleged money trail leading to Veena, the daughter of former Chief Minister Vijayan. The federal agency discovered significant incriminating evidence during these investigations.

On May 27, the ED's Kochi zone spearheaded searches across 10 premises targeting CMRL directors SN Sasidharan Kartha, Saran S Kartha, Veena, and her firm Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The operation spanned locations in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru. During these searches, numerous incriminating documents, digital evidence, investments, and bank deposits were uncovered, resulting in the freezing of approximately Rs 18.36 crore across 242 accounts. This evidence is currently under analysis.

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