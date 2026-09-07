Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

The Strait of Hormuz is widely viewed as a critical energy-security flashpoint, but its economic importance extends far beyond oil and gas flows. A disruption in the narrow maritime corridor can ripple through trade, shipping costs and consumer prices, with the damage falling most heavily on countries that are structurally dependent on Gulf energy and international commerce.

A study titled "The Macroeconomic Effects of Strait of Hormuz Disruptions: Evidence on Trade, Inflation, and Exposure Heterogeneity," published in the journal Systems by Adil Zareef Khan, Cheng-Wen Lee and Ping-Hung Chen of Chung Yuan Christian University, examines how these shocks spread across national economies. Using monthly data for 60 countries and a corridor-specific measure of Hormuz stress, the researchers find that greater disruption is associated with weaker trade growth and higher inflation, with substantially larger trade losses in economies more exposed to Hormuz-linked energy and trade flows.

The study argues that geopolitical shocks are rarely economically uniform. What matters is not only whether a strategic corridor is disrupted, but also how dependent an economy is on that corridor and whether it has the reserves, logistics capacity and alternative suppliers needed to absorb the shock.

A Local Maritime Shock Can Become a Global Macroeconomic Event

The researchers build their analysis around a simple but often overlooked reality: the global economy is concentrated around a limited number of maritime chokepoints. These corridors make international trade efficient during normal times, but they also create points where military incidents, political escalation or shipping disruption can quickly spread into energy and macroeconomic markets.

To measure that risk more precisely, the study develops a Hormuz Disruption Index based on observable changes in oil throughput, vessel traffic, LNG flows and tanker congestion. This shifts attention away from broad measures of geopolitical anxiety and toward actual stress in the physical corridor through which energy and ships move.

Across the 60-country sample, greater Hormuz disruption was associated with weaker import, export and total trade growth, while inflation moved in the opposite direction. In the benchmark estimates, the disruption index was negatively associated with import growth, export growth and overall trade growth, and positively associated with consumer-price inflation.

The mechanism is economically intuitive. Disruption can increase uncertainty over energy supply, lift oil prices, raise freight and insurance costs and delay deliveries. Those pressures can reduce trade volumes while increasing production and transport costs, some of which ultimately feed into consumer prices.

The study doesn't claim that every movement in trade or inflation during the period was caused by Hormuz. The observation window overlaps with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, global monetary tightening and other shipping disruptions, meaning the results should be interpreted as exposure-based associations rather than definitive causal estimates.

The Same Shock Hits Countries Very Differently

The study explains why a common external shock can produce very different national outcomes. The authors construct a Hormuz Dependency Index using four structural characteristics: energy import dependence, the share of oil imports sourced from Gulf exporters, trade openness and energy intensity.

The results show that countries with greater structural exposure experience larger trade contractions during periods of heightened Hormuz stress. A one-standard-deviation increase in disruption was associated with an additional trade-growth decline of roughly 0.100 percentage points for an economy at the 75th percentile of exposure, compared with about 0.048 percentage points at the 25th percentile.

This difference changes the way geopolitical risk should be understood. A crisis in the Gulf may be global in origin, but its economic burden is filtered through national energy systems, trade structures and production models. Countries deeply reliant on imported energy and external trade are more likely to feel the shock more intensely than economies with diversified supply structures.

The study's classification also places several developing and emerging economies, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Philippines and Kenya, among the higher-exposure group in its sample. That makes the findings especially relevant to Global South policymakers, where external energy shocks can collide with thinner fiscal buffers, higher import dependence and pressure on consumer prices.

A complementary comparison between high- and low-exposure economies reinforces the same conclusion. Following identified disruption episodes, trade growth declined more sharply in the high-exposure group, suggesting that the observed weakness was concentrated among countries with stronger structural links to Hormuz.

Oil Transmits the Shock, Resilience Determines the Damage

The study identifies two main channels through which disruption appears to reach the wider economy: energy prices and maritime logistics. When oil-price and freight-related variables are added to the analysis, the estimated direct disruption effect becomes smaller, suggesting that part of the macroeconomic impact is transmitted through these channels.

The evidence is strongest for oil. Alternative measures of Hormuz stress were significantly associated with increases in Brent crude prices, while the logistics results were more sensitive to how disruption was measured. The authors therefore regard energy-price pressure as the clearest transmission mechanism, with shipping and supply-chain stress providing additional but less uniform evidence.

However, exposure alone does not determine the outcome. The researchers also find that countries with stronger logistics systems, larger strategic buffers and greater absorptive capacity suffer smaller trade losses during periods of elevated disruption.

The distinction between exposure and resilience is critical. An economy may be highly dependent on Gulf energy, but if it has strategic reserves, efficient ports, diversified suppliers and the ability to reroute trade, it may be able to contain the damage. Another country with similar dependence but weaker buffers may experience a much sharper adjustment.

The dynamic analysis supports this interpretation. Trade conditions in more exposed economies deteriorated quickly after disruption episodes but gradually moved back toward normal over subsequent months, consistent with firms and governments adapting through inventory use, supplier substitution, route changes and policy intervention.

The Policy Lesson Is to Build Buffers Before the Crisis Arrives

For policymakers, the research argues against viewing Hormuz primarily through the lens of naval security or oil supply. Its implications span energy strategy, trade policy, logistics infrastructure and macroeconomic preparedness.

Highly exposed energy importers have a strong case for diversifying suppliers, maintaining credible emergency procurement plans and establishing transparent rules for strategic reserve releases. The study argues that reserves have value not only as energy-security instruments but also as macroeconomic stabilizers because they provide governments and firms with time to adjust when external supply conditions deteriorate.

Trade-dependent economies face a parallel challenge. Port efficiency, customs flexibility, multimodal transport, inventory management and digital monitoring of supply chains can all improve the ability to respond when a key maritime route comes under pressure. Supply-chain resilience, in this context, is less about eliminating vulnerability than about preventing a temporary disruption from becoming a prolonged economic shock.

The findings also have longer-term implications for the energy transition. Although the study does not directly test renewable-energy deployment, its framework implies that reducing excessive dependence on individual fossil-fuel supply corridors could lower exposure to geopolitical energy shocks. For emerging economies, that adds an economic-resilience dimension to debates over energy diversification.

The authors also acknowledge important limitations. The disruption index is constructed from imperfect corridor data, the study period is relatively short, and country-level averages can obscure sharp differences between industries. Oil and freight variables are themselves shaped by geopolitical developments, meaning the evidence on transmission channels is supportive rather than conclusive.

Future research will need more detailed vessel-tracking, insurance and freight data, as well as sector-level analysis showing which industries absorb the largest losses. Comparative studies of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca could also reveal whether the same exposure-resilience pattern applies across the wider geography of global trade.