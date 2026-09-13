Mongolia Turns to Untapped Resources for Its Next Phase of Economic Growth

Mongolia has reached a point where economic growth alone is no longer enough. After three decades of poverty reduction and a tripling of GDP per capita, the country entered the upper-middle-income group in 2024. Its next challenge is to build an economy that generates more value from its resources, attracts sustained private investment and creates better-paid employment beyond traditional extraction.

A World Bank Group diagnostic identifies three sectors with the potential to support that transition: cashmere processing, renewable energy and critical minerals. Together, they reveal both the scale of Mongolia's opportunity and the institutional weaknesses that continue to prevent the country from capturing more value from its natural advantages.

Mongolia has resources, but captures too little value

Cashmere illustrates the problem most clearly. Mongolia supplies roughly 40 percent of the world's raw cashmere, yet only about 20 percent is processed domestically. Much of the fibre that is processed does not become a finished garment. It is exported in semi-processed form, leaving the higher-value stages of manufacturing, branding and retail to companies elsewhere.

Moving further along the value chain could increase the value of the same raw material by more than 200 percent. The projected gains are not limited to export earnings. Greater domestic processing could support employment in rural areas, strengthen links between herders and manufacturers, and create a broader industrial base around one of Mongolia's best-known products.

The opportunity, however, depends on reforms that address practical barriers rather than simply expanding output. Fibre-quality standards, pricing mechanisms and access to finance all affect whether processors can invest, meet international requirements and compete in finished products. Proposed reforms could attract $150 million in private investment and create up to 5,000 jobs by 2030, but those outcomes remain dependent on implementation.

Mongolia's challenge is not a lack of raw materials, but the ability to organise production, finance, standards and market access so that more of the value remains inside the country.

Renewable energy potential is running ahead of the grid

The same gap between potential and performance appears in energy. Mongolia has estimated technical potential of 700 gigawatts of solar power and 400 gigawatts of wind power, roughly 300 times current domestic electricity consumption. Yet renewable sources account for only about 10 percent of electricity generation.

The disparity suggests that natural resources are not the main obstacle. Investors also need reliable infrastructure and predictable commercial arrangements. The recommended priorities include modernising the grid, making power-purchase agreements bankable and allowing direct contracts between generators and large industrial users.

For developers, a bankable power-purchase agreement provides greater confidence that electricity will be purchased under enforceable terms. For industrial users, direct contracts could create clearer routes to renewable power. Neither measure can succeed without sufficient transmission capacity, transparent regulation and a market structure capable of balancing supply and demand.

Alongside capacity investments already planned by the government, the reforms could catalyse an estimated $230 million in private investment and create around 1,700 jobs. Renewable expansion could also support a lower-emissions growth path, particularly if new generation is connected effectively to industrial demand.

The policy dilemma is straightforward but difficult: Mongolia must expand energy supply while improving reliability and reducing emissions. Renewable potential alone cannot resolve that tension. Grid investment and credible contracts will determine whether the opportunity becomes commercially viable.

Critical minerals offer capital, but raise governance questions

Mongolia's deposits of copper, lithium, rare earth elements and graphite place the country within a wider global effort to secure supplies of minerals used in modern industry and clean-energy technologies. Much of this potential remains unexplored. Less than 15 percent of legally available land is covered by exploration licences, according to the diagnostic.

Limited public geological data and regulatory uncertainty are identified as important reasons for the low level of exploration. Companies are more likely to commit capital when they can assess geological prospects and understand how licences will be awarded, maintained and reviewed. Better information can reduce early-stage risk, while clearer rules can make long-term investment decisions more predictable.

Addressing those barriers could attract between $200 million and $500 million in exploration investment and support 700 to 1,400 new jobs in the medium term. Exploration is not the same as commercial production, however. Investment in geological surveys and early-stage projects may eventually lead to mining activity, but the timing, scale and economic returns cannot be assumed.

Mineral development also brings questions that investment projections do not answer. Communities may seek clarity over land use, environmental safeguards and the distribution of economic benefits. Regulators will need to balance faster exploration with transparent licensing and effective oversight. Investors, meanwhile, will assess whether policy commitments remain stable over the life of a project.

Mongolia's resource wealth can attract capital, but the quality of governance will influence whether that capital produces broad-based gains or reinforces existing vulnerabilities.

The decisive test will be implementation

The proposed reforms share a notable feature: they are presented as near-term actions that would not require major fiscal spending, making the agenda potentially attractive for a government seeking private investment without placing heavy pressure on public finances. It also shifts responsibility toward institutions that must enforce standards, administer licences, manage contracts and coordinate infrastructure.

Policy announcements will therefore be less important than measurable changes in the business environment. Investors will look for evidence that rules are applied consistently, agreements can be enforced and administrative decisions are predictable. Workers and rural communities will want to see whether projected jobs are stable, adequately paid and accessible beyond major urban centres.

The three sectors also require different forms of state support. Cashmere needs stronger domestic processing capacity and finance. Renewable energy requires grid modernisation and commercially credible power arrangements. Critical minerals depend heavily on geological information and regulatory clarity. Treating diversification as a single national programme could obscure these differences and weaken implementation.

Mongolia's broader economic question is whether it can move from exporting resources to building capabilities around them. Success would mean more than higher investment figures. It would involve stronger domestic firms, more productive employment, deeper supply chains and greater resilience to changes in commodity markets.

The next indicators will be concrete: revised cashmere standards, improved financing channels, new renewable-energy contracts, grid developments, expanded geological data and actual exploration commitments. Those steps will show whether Mongolia is beginning to convert its resource advantages into a more diversified private-sector economy, or whether its potential will continue to exceed its capacity to capture it.