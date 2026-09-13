Stars and Stories Shine at Global Film Festivals

A host of star-studded events spotlighted new, compelling narratives at recent international film festivals. Highlights include Iranian director Ali Asgari's 'A Bit of Light,' Russell Crowe's documentary 'What Love Builds,' and Sian Heder's 'Being Heumann' on disability rights, along with musical performances and fashion showcases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 10:27 IST
Stars and Stories Shine at Global Film Festivals
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The global stage saw an array of captivating entertainment narratives as film festivals in Venice, Toronto, and beyond took the spotlight. Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari unveiled 'A Bit of Light,' a socio-political drama at the Venice Film Festival. This poignant story is rooted in despair but lights a path to resilience.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe premiered his documentary 'What Love Builds,' exploring his lifelong passion for music, also at Venice. Parallelly, in Toronto, Sian Heder championed 'Being Heumann,' a film celebrating Judy Heumann's pivotal role in disability rights, setting a narrative precedent with an uplifting lens on indomitable human spirit.

Adding to the cultural milieu, Celine Dion returned to the stage in Paris after overcoming a health hiatus, while K-pop star Lisa energized fans at the TIFF premiere of her documentary. Simultaneously, Michael Kors enlivened New York Fashion Week with vibrant designs, and Canal+ alongside LaLiga took a stand against piracy with a new transnational pact.

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