Tragedy at Sea: Iranian Vessel Attacked
An Iranian commercial vessel was attacked off southern Iran, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident, reported by Iranian state media, was confirmed by the governor of Qeshm County.
An Iranian commercial vessel was struck off southern Iran early on Sunday, according to Iranian state media.
The attack resulted in one person being killed and three others wounded. The incident was reported by the governor of Qeshm County.
Officials have yet to disclose further details about the assailants or the motive behind the attack.
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