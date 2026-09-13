Urgent Search Underway for Missing Indonesian Passenger Ship
Indonesian rescuers are searching for 140 people following the reported disappearance of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship in the Java Sea. Of the 243 passengers on board, 103 have been evacuated. The ship lost contact amid severe weather while en-route from Surabaya to Banjarmasin.
The Indonesian search and rescue agency is tirelessly working to locate 140 individuals from the passenger vessel, Virgo Transport 8, reported missing in the Java Sea.
The ship, which carried 243 passengers, vanished from radar on Sunday due to inclement weather, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.
Authorities have successfully evacuated 103 individuals, though one passenger was found deceased. Efforts continue as helicopters and rescue teams scour the area for the missing, highlighting the perilous nature of ferry travel in Indonesia's vast archipelago.