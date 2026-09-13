Urgent Search Underway for Missing Indonesian Passenger Ship

The Indonesian search and rescue agency is tirelessly working to locate 140 individuals from the passenger vessel, Virgo Transport 8, reported missing in the Java Sea.

The ship, which carried 243 passengers, vanished from radar on Sunday due to inclement weather, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

Authorities have successfully evacuated 103 individuals, though one passenger was found deceased. Efforts continue as helicopters and rescue teams scour the area for the missing, highlighting the perilous nature of ferry travel in Indonesia's vast archipelago.