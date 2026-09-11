Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Taiwan Visit to Italy

China's Foreign Ministry voiced strong objections to Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim's visit to Italy, lodging formal complaints with both Italy and the European Union. This diplomatic incident underscores the sensitive nature of international relations involving Taiwan and China's standing claims over the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 13:03 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Taiwan Visit to Italy
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China's foreign ministry took a firm stance on Friday by issuing 'solemn representations' addressing both Italy and the European Union. The formal complaint was in response to Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim's visit to Italy.

The visit by a high-level Taiwanese official has stirred diplomatic waters, bringing the complicated geopolitical dynamics into sharper focus. China's objection highlights its persistent challenges over Taiwan's international engagements.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions surrounding Taiwan's relations on the global stage, as well as China's steadfast position over its sovereignty claims.

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