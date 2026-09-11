Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Taiwan Visit to Italy

China's foreign ministry took a firm stance on Friday by issuing 'solemn representations' addressing both Italy and the European Union. The formal complaint was in response to Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim's visit to Italy.

The visit by a high-level Taiwanese official has stirred diplomatic waters, bringing the complicated geopolitical dynamics into sharper focus. China's objection highlights its persistent challenges over Taiwan's international engagements.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions surrounding Taiwan's relations on the global stage, as well as China's steadfast position over its sovereignty claims.