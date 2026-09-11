Portugal's Stance on Frozen Russian Assets

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel has announced Portugal's support for the EU's proposal to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. This initiative is seen as crucial for supporting Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Despite Portugal's backing, the nation understands Belgium's concerns over financial stability. Belgium has called for guarantees against potential financial risks that could arise from utilizing these assets, indicating the complexity of reaching a unanimous EU decision.

The financial aspect of deploying frozen assets remains a vital topic within the EU, with leaders working to balance immediate support for Ukraine with securing long-term economic stability.