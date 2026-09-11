French Economy: Challenges and Resilient Growth Ahead

French central bank chief Emmanuel Moulin reassures that although France faces economic challenges, it's not in catastrophic danger. INSEE revises growth forecasts from 0.7% to 0.4%, citing external factors. Moulin highlights France's strengths, stressing the need to reduce the public deficit to strengthen economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 13:04 IST
French Economy: Challenges and Resilient Growth Ahead
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The Governor of the Bank of France, Emmanuel Moulin, has assured that the French economy is not in a state of catastrophic risk, but he emphasized the importance of governmental action to reduce the public deficit.

His comments followed a revision by INSEE, which downgraded its growth forecast for France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, to just 0.4% for this year, down from an earlier prediction of 0.7%. Key contributors to this adjustment include a deadly heatwave and operational issues faced by Airbus.

Moulin remarked on the necessity of fiscal discipline while pointing out the inherent strengths of the French economy, such as low-cost energy and diversification across sectors like data centers, defense, and aerospace. The government is expected to revise its growth forecast down from 0.7% as it prepares to present the 2027 budget to parliament.

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