French Economy: Challenges and Resilient Growth Ahead
French central bank chief Emmanuel Moulin reassures that although France faces economic challenges, it's not in catastrophic danger. INSEE revises growth forecasts from 0.7% to 0.4%, citing external factors. Moulin highlights France's strengths, stressing the need to reduce the public deficit to strengthen economic resilience.
The Governor of the Bank of France, Emmanuel Moulin, has assured that the French economy is not in a state of catastrophic risk, but he emphasized the importance of governmental action to reduce the public deficit.
His comments followed a revision by INSEE, which downgraded its growth forecast for France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, to just 0.4% for this year, down from an earlier prediction of 0.7%. Key contributors to this adjustment include a deadly heatwave and operational issues faced by Airbus.
Moulin remarked on the necessity of fiscal discipline while pointing out the inherent strengths of the French economy, such as low-cost energy and diversification across sectors like data centers, defense, and aerospace. The government is expected to revise its growth forecast down from 0.7% as it prepares to present the 2027 budget to parliament.