Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi's Meeting

China and India are preparing for a high-level meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions aim to enhance communication, cooperation, and manage differences ahead of the BRICS summit in India, as confirmed by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 13:03 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi's Meeting

China and India are set to hold a significant bilateral meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This announcement was made by China's foreign ministry on Friday.

Xi will visit India this weekend for the BRICS summit, with the aim of strengthening diplomatic ties from a strategic and long-term perspective. Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, emphasized the importance of enhancing communication and cooperation while properly managing bilateral differences.

During the BRICS summit, President Xi is expected to address the event and engage in comprehensive discussions with global leaders on the current international landscape, Mao confirmed.

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