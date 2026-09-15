Pro-Palestinian Activism Sparks Lawsuit Against Columbia University

In a high-profile legal showdown, Mahmoud Khalil, alongside other pro-Palestinian student activists, launched a lawsuit against Columbia University this Monday. Accusations center on the university's alleged indifference to harassment endured by students advocating for Palestinian rights.

Khalil, a symbol of resistance against the crackdown on such activism during the Trump administration, was arrested in 2025 despite being a lawful permanent resident. The legal complaint, filed in a Manhattan federal court, argues that Columbia failed to protect students from threats and harassment tied to their advocacy and perceived ethnic backgrounds.

These tensions at Columbia University reflect broader national debates, fueled by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The lawsuit exemplifies the challenges faced by academic institutions in balancing free expression and campus safety, as the university stands accused of institutionalized bigotry against Palestinian causes.