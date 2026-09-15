Bond Market in Turmoil: Inflation, Politics, and AI Impact

The U.S. bond market saw a surge in activity last week, fueled by persistent inflation and anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Yields reached multi-year highs, drawing significant media attention and prompting a closer examination of the yield curve's shape.

On Friday, the gap between two- and 30-year yields narrowed to the smallest margin since late June, suggesting investors are preparing for a potential economic downturn following expected rate hikes. Mortgage rates have climbed, putting financial pressure on U.S. consumers.

Despite President Trump's efforts to downplay inflation, voters remain concerned. Additionally, fiscal policies and the rise of artificial intelligence investments are contributing to inflationary pressures, further complicating the economic outlook.