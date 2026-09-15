Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Mail-in Voting Restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court has halted the enforcement of a U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at restricting mail-in voting, a move seen as a setback to President Trump's efforts to tighten mail voting rules before the midterms. This decision affects ongoing legal challenges from states and voting-rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:07 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Mail-in Voting Restrictions
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The United States Supreme Court has opted not to allow the U.S. Postal Service to enforce a rule that targets mail-in ballots. This decision represents a significant setback for President Donald Trump's campaign to limit voting by mail in advance of the crucial November midterm elections that will decide Congressional control.

The court rejected the Justice Department's appeal to reverse a prior decision by Boston-based U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani. This earlier ruling prevents the Postal Service from implementing the contentious measure while various legal challenges unfold. The measure was a result of a Trump executive order from March intended to impose stricter regulations on mail voting. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, indicating the administration was likely to win on appeal.

Critics warn that the postal rule may lead to disruption, potentially invalidating thousands of legitimate ballots as states gear up to mail ballots to voters. Despite these concerns, the Trump administration asserts the rule targets voter fraud prevention—a claim the administration made in its September 6 emergency Supreme Court request.

The USPS rule mandates states provide mail ballot recipient lists and use barcoded agency-approved envelopes. However, a coalition, primarily consisting of Democratic-led states and voting rights groups, opposed the rule, leading to its blocking under claims of constitutional violation and potential voter disenfranchisement.

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