Judge Halts Trump's Restrictive Visa Rule for Foreign Students and Journalists

A federal judge blocked a Trump administration rule limiting foreign students' and journalists' stay in the U.S. without extensions. The judge, F. Dennis Saylor, citing lack of legal adherence and potential harm to the economy and higher education, ruled in favor of advocacy groups opposing the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:06 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Restrictive Visa Rule for Foreign Students and Journalists
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A federal judge in Boston has issued an injunction against a rule from the Trump administration intended to cap how long foreign students and journalists can remain in the United States without seeking extensions. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor ruled in favor of a coalition challenging the Department of Homeland Security's policy, initially set to take effect the following day.

Judge Saylor criticized DHS for basing the policy on what he called 'exceptionally weak' grounds, pointing out their failure to engage with alternative solutions or address public concerns. The rule sought to replace a decades-old system granting visas for the 'duration of status' to foreign students and researchers, a shift the judge warned could severely impact American higher education and its economy.

Educational leaders, like Miriam Feldblum of the Presidents’ Alliance, welcomed the decision, noting the potential catastrophic damage to universities if the rule proceeded. The current system has played a crucial role in fostering global collaboration and innovation in U.S. academia, the judge emphasized, urging a return to less restrictive visa controls.

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