Venice's Historic Flood Records Go Digital: UNESCO Marks 60 Years of Rescue Efforts

Sixty years after a devastating flood submerged Venice and threatened its historic treasures, UNESCO is opening a remarkable collection of records that reveal how the international community came together to protect the Italian city. The catastrophic flooding of 4 November 1966, remembered as the Aqua Granda, caused widespread destruction and drew global attention to the vulnerability of Venice's cultural heritage. On the disaster's 60th anniversary, UNESCO and the Fondazione Giorgio Cini are launching a major digitisation project to preserve the historical evidence of decades of international efforts to safeguard Venice and its Lagoon.

The 1966 disaster marked an important turning point in international heritage protection, encouraging governments, organisations and private supporters to contribute resources and expertise towards the city's recovery. UNESCO played a central role by launching an international fundraising campaign and helping establish a network of private committees dedicated to preserving Venice's historic buildings, artworks and cultural landmarks. The collective effort became an important example of international cooperation and contributed to the adoption of the Special Law for Venice, strengthening the framework for protecting the city.

The newly announced project will transform thousands of historical documents, photographs and audiovisual materials into digital resources accessible to researchers, students and the wider public. These collections provide detailed accounts of restoration projects, institutional decisions and international partnerships that shaped Venice's preservation efforts from 1966 to 2015. Making this information publicly available will help future generations understand how the city responded to one of its most destructive floods and how international cooperation supported its cultural recovery.

Historic Venice Flood Inspired Decades of International Heritage Protection

The Aqua Granda triggered an international response that brought together public institutions, private organisations and cultural heritage specialists to address the damage caused by severe flooding. UNESCO strengthened its involvement in 1973 by establishing a permanent presence in Venice, which later developed into the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture in Europe. The international safeguarding campaign became a landmark initiative in cultural heritage protection, creating valuable records of cooperation that remain important to understanding the city's preservation history.

The UNESCO Office in Venice holds approximately 110,000 documents related to the International Campaign for Venice and the organisation's broader efforts to protect the city's cultural heritage. Its historical collections also include around 6,000 photographs taken between 1970 and 2017, alongside audiovisual materials preserved in different formats. These records document restoration work involving Venice's historical, archaeological, artistic and landscape heritage, offering insight into the people, institutions and decisions behind decades of conservation activities.

The archives cover two major periods of international involvement, beginning with projects carried out under the International Campaign for Venice between 1966 and 1992. The second collection documents the joint UNESCO-International Private Committees Programme for the Safeguarding of Venice, which operated from 1992 to 2015. Together, these materials preserve the history of more than five decades of public-private cooperation dedicated to protecting Venice and its surrounding Lagoon.

UNESCO and Fondazione Giorgio Cini Launch Two-Year Digital Archive Project

UNESCO and the Fondazione Giorgio Cini will undertake the digitisation project over the next two years, using the Foundation's Digital Centre to preserve and organise the historical collections. Documents and visual materials will gradually become available to scholars, researchers and members of the public, allowing wider access to information previously held primarily in institutional archives. The initiative is expected to support historical research, improve the preservation of original records and encourage new interpretations of Venice's cultural heritage.

Magdalena Landry, Director of the UNESCO Regional Bureau in Venice, explained that the archives contain more than information about completed restoration projects and institutional activities. They also reveal the contributions of individuals, the development of professional knowledge and the relationships that made international cooperation possible. Preserving and sharing these materials can strengthen historical understanding and provide greater transparency about the decisions and actions taken to protect the city.

Fondazione Giorgio Cini President Gianfelice Rocca highlighted the importance of using the Foundation's internationally recognised digital expertise and specialised laboratories to preserve historical knowledge. He described the initiative as an opportunity for new generations of researchers to explore archival collections and develop fresh perspectives on historical events. The project is designed to benefit both local and international communities by making archives active resources for education, research and cultural understanding.

Digital Preservation Will Support Young Researchers and Creative Heritage Projects

An important part of the initiative involves developing professional skills among younger generations through scholarships focused on archival digitisation and preservation. These opportunities will help train future specialists in handling historical collections, using digital technologies and maintaining valuable documentary resources for public access. Building this expertise can support the continued protection of cultural records and strengthen the capacity of heritage institutions to preserve their collections.

The project will also encourage creative uses of digitised materials, including artistic and storytelling initiatives that bring Venice's restoration history to wider audiences. Historical photographs, documents and audiovisual records will provide resources for exploring major conservation projects and explaining how international support helped protect the city's cultural identity. These activities are expected to create new connections between historical research, cultural expression and public engagement with Venice's heritage.

The 60th anniversary of the Aqua Granda offers an opportunity to revisit a disaster that transformed international approaches to cultural heritage protection. UNESCO's partnership with the Fondazione Giorgio Cini will help preserve the evidence of this cooperation and make decades of conservation experience accessible to future generations. By bringing Venice's safeguarding history into the digital world, the initiative will ensure that the lessons, achievements and personal stories behind the city's recovery remain available for researchers, communities and heritage professionals worldwide.